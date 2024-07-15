7,312 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Bought by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 105,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 70,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.49. 2,521,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,083,604. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.37.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

