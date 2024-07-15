Abbrea Capital LLC Has $330,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 72.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,954 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 90.9% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 16,621 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. 5th Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the period.

ICLN stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,458,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,287. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.0959 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

