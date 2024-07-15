Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,581 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,581 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,877,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293,751 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,793,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,030,254,000 after purchasing an additional 144,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,701,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,372,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,723,000 after purchasing an additional 72,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,758,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,775,000 after acquiring an additional 223,867 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,931,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.66 and a 12 month high of $65.90. The stock has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,165.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,363.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,165.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

