Abbrea Capital LLC Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 11.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,338,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,756,392 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,784.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,895,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,071 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,542,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 285.6% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,447,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,191,000 after buying an additional 2,553,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,284,000 after buying an additional 1,980,495 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of PLTR traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.67. 48,760,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,748,977. The stock has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a PE ratio of 240.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.19. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $29.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,133,328.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $84,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $834,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,375,179 shares of company stock valued at $240,025,973 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

