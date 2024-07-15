ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the June 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AAVMY stock opened at $17.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.22. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $18.08.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.