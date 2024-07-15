ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the June 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of AAVMY stock opened at $17.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.22. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $18.08.
ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile
