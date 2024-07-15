abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the June 15th total of 103,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FCO stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,954. abrdn Global Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63.

Get abrdn Global Income Fund alerts:

abrdn Global Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.00%.

About abrdn Global Income Fund

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.