Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 629,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the June 15th total of 551,700 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance

AXDX traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.16. 31,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,335. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AXDX Free Report ) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,219,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 35,146 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned about 8.38% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Accelerate Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.