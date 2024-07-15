Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Cut to C$22.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Aecon Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Aecon Group from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.23.

ARE opened at C$14.72 on Thursday. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$8.42 and a twelve month high of C$17.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.64. The stock has a market cap of C$916.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.04. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of C$846.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 0.9104803 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

