African Agriculture Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAGR) Short Interest Up 47.3% in June

African Agriculture Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 614,000 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the June 15th total of 416,900 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

African Agriculture Stock Performance

AAGR opened at $0.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. African Agriculture has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $11.35.

African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On African Agriculture

About African Agriculture

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of African Agriculture in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in African Agriculture during the fourth quarter worth $698,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in African Agriculture during the fourth quarter worth $4,048,000. 20.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

African Agriculture Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary Les Fermes de la Teranga SA, develops commercial farming business focusing on the production and sale of alfalfa for cattle feed and nutrition purposes in Africa. The company is based in New York, New York. African Agriculture Holdings Inc is a subsidiary of Global Commodities & Investments Ltd.

