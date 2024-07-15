AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Given New $112.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on AGCO in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AGCO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.14.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $98.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. AGCO has a 12 month low of $92.75 and a 12 month high of $140.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.41 and a 200-day moving average of $112.69.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGCO will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of AGCO by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 32,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $1,082,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,328,000 after purchasing an additional 99,212 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $994,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

