Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Short Interest Update

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 505,600 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 361,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Agrify Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ AGFY opened at $0.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51. Agrify has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.04.
Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter.
About Agrify
Agrify Corporation offers hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. It offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.
