Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Airbnb by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,268,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,742,000 after acquiring an additional 273,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 98,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ABNB traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,536,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,366,292. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.62. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.24 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The firm has a market cap of $94.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Airbnb from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total value of $94,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 221,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,766,392.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total transaction of $94,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 221,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,766,392.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $16,855,440.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,260,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,167,558.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 540,307 shares of company stock valued at $80,338,959. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.