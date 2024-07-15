Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Receives $7.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AKYA. Craig Hallum began coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ AKYA opened at $2.31 on Monday. Akoya Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $114.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.13 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 72.68% and a negative return on equity of 111.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Akoya Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKYA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Akoya Biosciences by 10,169.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 115,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 73,737 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Akoya Biosciences by 5.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Akoya Biosciences by 546.2% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 245,728 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

