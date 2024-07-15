Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at CIBC

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AGI. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.85.

Alamos Gold stock traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$24.16. 445,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,985. The company has a market cap of C$9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$14.80 and a twelve month high of C$24.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.48.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.18. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of C$374.24 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.9497925 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.08, for a total value of C$210,770.00. In other news, Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.82, for a total transaction of C$2,082,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.08, for a total value of C$210,770.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,052 shares of company stock valued at $5,701,871. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

