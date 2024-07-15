Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alexander’s from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:ALX opened at $224.62 on Friday. Alexander’s has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $237.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.17. The company has a quick ratio of 14.35, a current ratio of 14.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,988,000 after purchasing an additional 57,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,582,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 220.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

