Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2024

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the June 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Algernon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.17.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, pancreatic and small cell lung cancer, and acute lung injury in Canada and Australia.

