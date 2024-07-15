Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Barclays

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ALKT. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $30.75 on Thursday. Alkami Technology has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.54.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 71,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $1,905,734.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,049,555.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 505,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,569,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 71,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $1,905,734.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,049,555.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,848,472 shares of company stock valued at $49,241,550 in the last three months. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 61,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

