Allegheny Financial Group LTD Sells 2,577 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,236,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,907,000 after buying an additional 112,209 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,279,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,691,000 after purchasing an additional 372,978 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,762,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,930,000 after buying an additional 182,845 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 726.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,261,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,819,000 after buying an additional 1,987,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,839,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,825,000 after buying an additional 782,579 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,140 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

