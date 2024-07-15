Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $193.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ALL. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC upgraded Allstate from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Allstate from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.88.

Allstate Price Performance

Allstate stock opened at $163.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.63 and its 200 day moving average is $161.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Allstate has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $177.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Allstate will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

