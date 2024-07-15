Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO) vs. Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) and Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Almacenes Éxito and Dollar Tree, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Almacenes Éxito alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Almacenes Éxito 0 0 0 0 N/A Dollar Tree 1 6 13 0 2.60

Dollar Tree has a consensus price target of $142.45, suggesting a potential upside of 32.68%. Given Dollar Tree’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dollar Tree is more favorable than Almacenes Éxito.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Almacenes Éxito $20,941.07 billion 0.00 $25.20 million N/A N/A Dollar Tree $30.60 billion 0.75 -$998.40 million ($4.59) -23.39

This table compares Almacenes Éxito and Dollar Tree’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Almacenes Éxito has higher revenue and earnings than Dollar Tree.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.4% of Dollar Tree shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Dollar Tree shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Almacenes Éxito and Dollar Tree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Almacenes Éxito N/A N/A N/A Dollar Tree -3.23% 15.67% 5.59%

Summary

Dollar Tree beats Almacenes Éxito on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Almacenes Éxito

(Get Free Report)

Almacenes Éxito S.A. operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities. In addition, the company engages in the credit facilities, insurance, money transfers and remittances, mobile phone services, trade tourist package trips and tickets, repair and maintain furnishings, paperwork, and energy trade activities; acquisition and building commercial premises for establishing stores, malls, or other locations; investing in property, promoting, and developing various kinds of real estate projects; and leasing of premises. Further, it invests in shares, bonds, trade papers, and other securities; enters into firm factoring agreements; and distributes oil-based liquid fuels through service stations, as well as alcohols, biofuels, and natural gas for vehicles and other fuels used in the automotive, industrial, fluvial, maritime, and air transport sectors. Almacenes Éxito S.A. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Envigado, Colombia. As of January 19, 2024, Almacenes Éxito S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Super Selectos El Salvador.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise. It operates stores under the Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, as well as distribution centers in the United States and Canada. The Family Dollar segment operates general merchandise retail discount stores that offer consumable merchandise, which comprise food and beverages, tobacco, health and personal care, household chemicals, paper products, hardware and automotive supplies, diapers, batteries, and pet food and supplies; and home products, including housewares, home décor, and giftware, as well as domestics, such as comforters, sheets, and towels. It also provides apparel and accessories merchandise comprising clothing, fashion accessories, and shoes; and seasonal and electronics merchandise that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise, as well as personal electronics, which comprise pre-paid cellular phones and services, stationery and school supplies, and toys. Dollar Tree, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Almacenes Éxito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almacenes Éxito and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.