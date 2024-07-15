Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AAU) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 17744 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Almaden Minerals Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 23.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16.
Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interests in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.
