Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

QVAL stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.83. 17,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,368. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.57. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $45.18. The company has a market cap of $350.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2707 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 149,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 36,134 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its position in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 13,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000.

The Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. QVAL was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

