Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
QVAL stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.83. 17,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,368. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.57. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $45.18. The company has a market cap of $350.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.30.
Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2707 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF
Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Company Profile
The Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. QVAL was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.
