ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Insider Jaume Pons Sells 20,000 Shares

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $158,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 593,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,231.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jaume Pons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $168,600.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $318,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Jaume Pons sold 50,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $710,000.00.

ALX Oncology Price Performance

Shares of ALX Oncology stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 886,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market cap of $413.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.67. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALX Oncology last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.16. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALX Oncology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 18.2% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,326,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,241,000 after purchasing an additional 667,245 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $24,643,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,566,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 64,055 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $1,048,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $986,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology



ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

