American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,552 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 43,828 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in American Express by 14.4% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in American Express by 0.3% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 61,036 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,897,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC increased its position in American Express by 14.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in American Express by 9.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,315 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $68,379,000 after buying an additional 25,051 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $5.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $244.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,052,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,955. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.51. The firm has a market cap of $175.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $244.66.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $729,842.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.18.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

