Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This is a positive change from Amerigo Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Amerigo Resources Stock Up 5.4 %

ARG opened at C$1.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.54. The company has a market cap of C$289.45 million, a PE ratio of 64.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.25. Amerigo Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.10 and a 1 year high of C$2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$60.56 million during the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amerigo Resources will post 0.2187148 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Amerigo Resources

In related news, Director Christian Caceres sold 26,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total transaction of C$42,110.64. In other Amerigo Resources news, Director Christian Caceres sold 26,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total value of C$42,110.64. Also, Director Michael Luzich sold 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total transaction of C$48,204.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 374,724 shares of company stock valued at $649,909. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.