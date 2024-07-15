Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for HF Sinclair (DINO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for HF Sinclair (NYSE: DINO):

7/12/2024 – HF Sinclair had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – HF Sinclair had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $51.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/2/2024 – HF Sinclair had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $59.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/1/2024 – HF Sinclair had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $56.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/26/2024 – HF Sinclair was upgraded by analysts at Argus to a “hold” rating.

6/20/2024 – HF Sinclair had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $64.00 to $61.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/14/2024 – HF Sinclair had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/6/2024 – HF Sinclair had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of DINO traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.69. 663,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $64.16. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.11.

Get HF Sinclair Co alerts:

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.75%.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.