Analysts Set Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) PT at $69.54

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.23.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ball from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of Ball stock opened at $60.80 on Monday. Ball has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $71.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.67 and its 200 day moving average is $63.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.02%.

Ball announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ball

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

