Analysts Set CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Price Target at $28.60

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

NYSE CNO opened at $29.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.04. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $29.28.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.76 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

In other news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $89,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 84,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $89,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 84,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 15,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $424,343.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at $893,010.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,421 shares of company stock worth $975,861 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 64.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

