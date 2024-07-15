Analysts Set Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Target Price at C$34.69

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JWEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Jamieson Wellness

Insider Buying and Selling

Jamieson Wellness Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Jamieson Wellness news, Director Tania M. Clarke purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$26.47 per share, with a total value of C$105,888.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JWEL stock opened at C$31.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 0.58. Jamieson Wellness has a 52-week low of C$22.10 and a 52-week high of C$32.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.42.

Jamieson Wellness Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.68%.

About Jamieson Wellness

(Get Free Report

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.