Analysts Set TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Target Price at $12.83

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.04.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TIXT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. CIBC decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

NYSE TIXT opened at $6.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.51 million, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $657.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.33 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 2.54%. TELUS International (Cda)’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,941,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,621,000 after buying an additional 689,468 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth about $26,554,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 5.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,285,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 64,570 shares during the period. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,758,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 1,357.6% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 221,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 206,454 shares during the period. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

