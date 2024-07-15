Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 15th (AAPL, ACHR, APTD, ASAN, ATYM, BALY, BK, BL, CARR, CDXC)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, July 15th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $300.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $170.00.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 470 ($6.02) target price on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 595 ($7.62) target price on the stock.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $64.00.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Cohort (LON:CHRT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $575.00 target price on the stock.

ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

3i Group (LON:III) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 3,800 ($48.67) price target on the stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Jet2 (LON:JET2) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 2,000 ($25.62) target price on the stock.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $885.00 price target on the stock.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Mony Group (LON:MONY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the stock.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Compass Point. The firm currently has a $6.50 target price on the stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Hovde Group. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $4.75 target price on the stock.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $140.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $135.00.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Thor Explorations (LON:THX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 30 ($0.38) price target on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $39.00.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $260.00 target price on the stock.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Loop Capital. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. Evercore ISI currently has a $67.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $70.00.

