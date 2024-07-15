Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 20,754 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,927,000 after acquiring an additional 142,039 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 158,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.81. 4,685,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,841,445. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $82.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.