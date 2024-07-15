Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGY. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 61.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $306,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,164,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,539,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of MGY stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.03. 673,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,065. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $27.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.21 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 20.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MGY shares. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

