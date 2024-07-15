Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,558 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Perficient worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Perficient during the third quarter worth $522,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Perficient by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,958 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $249,779,000 after purchasing an additional 158,842 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Perficient Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.99. The company had a trading volume of 178,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,222. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.53. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $96.93.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Perficient had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Perficient’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

