Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 96.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 16,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,969,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,205,000 after buying an additional 64,047 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 27,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.73. The company had a trading volume of 218,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,267. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $61.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Further Reading

