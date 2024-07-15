Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,496,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,802,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,458,000 after buying an additional 1,722,388 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,399,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,660,000 after buying an additional 695,205 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,189,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,198,000 after buying an additional 561,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,875,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.75. The stock had a trading volume of 554,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,346. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $84.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.36. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

