Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 14,893 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Douglas Dynamics worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 206.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 36,134 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 65,042 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,055,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Douglas Dynamics stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,494. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $35.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.46.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $95.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.86%.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

