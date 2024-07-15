Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 9,575 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,575 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,319,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 226.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 148,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 102,800 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,826,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter worth $788,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter worth $6,718,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

DFH stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.89. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $44.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $827.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 6,581 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $165,709.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,209,478 shares in the company, valued at $30,454,656.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 6,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $165,709.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,209,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,454,656.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 7,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $187,026.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,216,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,713,064.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,795,188 over the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

