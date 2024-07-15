ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $320.00.

ANSYS Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $329.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 66.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANSYS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,234,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,553,058,000 after purchasing an additional 73,585 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,508,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,483,000 after purchasing an additional 27,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,329,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 13.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 592,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,525,000 after purchasing an additional 71,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in ANSYS by 20.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 499,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,079,000 after purchasing an additional 84,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

