Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on APTV. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut Aptiv from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.00.

NYSE APTV opened at $72.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.35. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $113.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

