Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.00

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$0.97, with a volume of 3148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

Aptose Biosciences Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.47.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($1.12) by C$0.14. On average, research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

