ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Major Shareholder Acquires $589,449.10 in Stock

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 166,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $589,449.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,648,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,852,448.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Henderson Group Plc Janus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 55,463 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $191,901.98.

On Monday, July 8th, Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 47,492 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $164,322.32.

On Friday, July 5th, Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 28,326 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $97,158.18.

ARCA biopharma Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ABIO opened at $3.35 on Monday. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a market cap of $48.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.90.

ARCA biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABIO ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ARCA biopharma stock. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company's stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

