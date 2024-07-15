Art de Finance Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (ADF)

Art de Finance (ADF) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. In the last seven days, Art de Finance has traded down 40.1% against the dollar. One Art de Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Art de Finance has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $7.72 million worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Art de Finance Profile

Art de Finance’s launch date was April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Art de Finance is www.artdefinance.io. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance. The official message board for Art de Finance is medium.com/@art_de_finance.

Buying and Selling Art de Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 180,406,874.4019432 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 0.00173866 USD and is up 25.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $10,768,845.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

