ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) PT Raised to $1,300.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ASML. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,083.00.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,085.26 on Thursday. ASML has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The company has a market cap of $428.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,000.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $931.39.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 32.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 50.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,668,386,000 after purchasing an additional 572,996 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $542,710,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 21.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,921,000 after purchasing an additional 294,784 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 48,040.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after purchasing an additional 245,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 11,084.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 246,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,784,000 after purchasing an additional 243,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

