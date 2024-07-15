AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.15. 2,463,477 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 7,467,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

