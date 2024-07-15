ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 117.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,398 shares during the period. ATI comprises about 1.9% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. NorthRock Partners LLC owned 0.35% of ATI worth $22,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the first quarter worth about $763,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 16,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the first quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 111,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ATI traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.33. 976,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,467. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $62.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. ATI had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on ATI in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Northcoast Research lowered ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATI

ATI Profile

(Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.