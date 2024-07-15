Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires 459 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at $528,996,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 3,525.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,935,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,072,000 after buying an additional 5,771,310 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,606,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,995,000 after buying an additional 2,720,123 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at $157,021,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,505,000 after buying an additional 1,277,043 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $30,318.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,784.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $30,318.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,784.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 603,861 shares in the company, valued at $40,796,849.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,673 shares of company stock valued at $9,188,222 over the last ninety days. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SQ traded up $3.35 on Monday, hitting $72.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,348,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,962,003. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

