Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $356,195,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 211.0% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,353,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,450 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,626,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,564,000 after purchasing an additional 520,359 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 685,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,804,000 after purchasing an additional 442,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 443,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,101,000 after purchasing an additional 297,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $116.18. The company had a trading volume of 945,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,438. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $88.33 and a twelve month high of $116.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.18 and a 200-day moving average of $107.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.9354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

