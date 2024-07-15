Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,555,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,669,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,083 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,658,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,579,000 after purchasing an additional 204,839 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,996,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,957,000 after purchasing an additional 470,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.10. 3,384,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,636,444. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 46.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.93.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

