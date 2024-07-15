Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,103 Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southern Copper

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at $546,759. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,214 shares in the company, valued at $261,916.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $472,430. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.57.

Southern Copper Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE SCCO traded down $2.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.80. The stock had a trading volume of 414,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $88.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.05. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $129.79.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

